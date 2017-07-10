World Share

Showcase: Zombies in Hamburg

As world leaders arrive in Germany for the G20 Summit, security has been stepped up amid fears of violence. And while protesters are out on the streets of Hamburg, things have been peaceful, even if one group look like something out of a horror film. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world