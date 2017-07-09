POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Mixed feelings among refugees regarding talks
03:02
World
The War in Syria: Mixed feelings among refugees regarding talks
The latest round of UN peace talks is due to start on Monday with Syria on the agenda. Syrian refugees, however, have mixed feelings regarding the fate of the talks. TRT World's Nick Davie Jones reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 9, 2017
