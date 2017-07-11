World Share

Showcase: 'Evolve' by Imagine Dragons

Years of constant touring finally paid off for 'Imagine Dragons' when they received a Grammy for their hit single 'Radioactive'. That was in 2014. Now, 'Evolve', their third album, is soaring through the music charts. Let's take a listen.