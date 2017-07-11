POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Qatar prepares for lawsuit against neighbours
The diplomatic crisis between Qatar and its Arab neighbours has taken on a new dimension. Doha is on the offensive now. It has hired a group of lawyers to help its citizens and companies claim compensation from Saudi Arabia and its allies who slapped sanctions on it. Adefemi Akinsanya reports and our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 11, 2017
