POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Being a migrant farmer in Greece
05:30
World
Money Talks: Being a migrant farmer in Greece
Greece struggles with high unemployment and weak growth. But even Greece is a magnet for people even more desperate. About 90 percent of its farm workers are migrants. They work long hours for little pay and some even suffer abuse by their employers. Shamim Chowdhury reports and our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 11, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?