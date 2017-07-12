World Share

Syrian ceasefire, Macron and West Africa, and Israel's former Foreign Minister

As a new ceasefire comes into effect in Syria, is Assad's position stronger than it has ever been? And, French President Emmanuel Macron launches a new force to fight militants in West Africa. Days later, he came under fire for comments about African civilization. Is Macron taking the right approach to fight terrorism? Also, former Israeli Foreign Minister Shlomo Ben-Ami tells us 'full justice will never result in peace'. 50 years after the Six Day War, how have views about Israeli's occuption of Palestine changed? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world