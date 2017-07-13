World Share

Showcase: A historical gem from Romanian flea market

A flea market trader in Romania thought he'd made a tidy profit by selling an old typewriter for a little over 100 dollars. But he was wrong, because it was actually a World War II German cipher machine which went on to change hands for much more.