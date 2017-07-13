POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US talks with Qatar, South Sudan’s woes, and Libya’s Khalifa Haftar
US talks with Qatar, South Sudan’s woes, and Libya’s Khalifa Haftar
Were Saudi-led coalition demands of Qatar justified? US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson paid a diplomatic visit to Qatar to discuss the GCC crisis. Meanwhile, South Sudan’s government cancelled independence day events over dire conditions like violence and starvation. The world's youngest nation’s rebels and army are both being accused of war crimes. What next for South Sudan? Also, Military leader Khalifa Haftar is pushing to become Libya’s next head of state. But does the man have the markings of his predecessor, Muamar Gadhafi? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 13, 2017
