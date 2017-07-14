POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Aleppo's first recital in years
Showcase: Aleppo's first recital in years
After years of civil war, Syria is now a country that lies in ruins. But the sound of gunfire and explosions has been replaced by something more pleasant to hear in one of the country's most ravaged cities. The people of Aleppo gathered at the much targeted Saint Elijah Cathedral for its first classical music recital since two thousand and twelve. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 14, 2017
