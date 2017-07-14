POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Kenya cuts salaries of top officials
Money Talks: Kenya cuts salaries of top officials
Kenya plans to cut the pay of top government officials, including the president and lawmakers. And with just weeks to go before elections in August 2017, the decision is expected to be welcomed by Kenyans who have been protesting over wages for months. For more, TRT World’s Africa Reporter joins us in studio. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 14, 2017
