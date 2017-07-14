World Share

Money Talks: Kenya cuts salaries of top officials

Kenya plans to cut the pay of top government officials, including the president and lawmakers. And with just weeks to go before elections in August 2017, the decision is expected to be welcomed by Kenyans who have been protesting over wages for months.