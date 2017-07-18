World Share

China's base in Djibouti

China has opened its first ever foreign military base in the African country of Djibouti. The base is strategically located near the Suez Canal and other naval trade routes as well as the Middle East. China insists the base will help Chinese ships in the region with logistics and supplies. But analysts argue China is aiming to increase its influence in the world.