POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: UK plans to convert EU rules into British law
11:06
World
Money Talks: UK plans to convert EU rules into British law
The UK's negotiations with Brussels for exiting the European Union have barely begun. But British Prime Minister Theresa May has kicked off another thorny process replacing European laws with home-made ones. For more, Our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Majorca followed by an interview with Jameel Ahmad, Vice President of Market Research at FXTM. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 18, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?