Showcase: Jane Austen Bicentenary with Nursena Tuter
World
Tuesday marks the 200th anniversary of the death of English author Jane Austen. She only completed six novels but that was more than enough to make her famous for centuries. So we think it's a perfect opportunity to find out more about the writer who's recognised for her satire and observations on class. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 19, 2017
