POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Inherited Power
04:07
World
Roundtable: Inherited Power
Royalty versus republic. The world's monarchies are dwindling in number. Are they becoming obsolete? And what place do they have, if any, in the modern world? It's the oldest form of government and some say, an old-fashioned relic. A power determined by blood, not democracy. A monarchy is supposed to embody the identity of a nation - a symbol of stability and solidarity. But as the world moves, royal rule is falling out of favour... Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 19, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?