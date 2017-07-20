POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Ghanaian teenager develops video search engine
Africa has been a cradle for innovation tailored to its unique problems. But a new generation of entrepreneurs are developing apps that could one day take on the biggest tech names around. Sarah Jones reports and TRT World Africa reporter Fidelis Mbah joins us on set. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 20, 2017
