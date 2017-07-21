World Share

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole

O.J. Simpson could be released from prison early. The decision is being made at a Nevada parole board hearing on Thursday. He's served 9 years of a 33-year sentence for armed robbery. And it's the latest twist in a life and career that has gripped the American public for the best part of 5 decades. Paul Scott reports.