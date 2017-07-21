POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Brexit talks end without progress on key issues
Money Talks: Brexit talks end without progress on key issues
After three days of talks, Brexit negotiators in Brussels have hit a wall over how much the UK should pay the EU to leave. The EU insists the UK must first accept that it will pay about 100 billion dollars to leave the bloc. But the United Kingdom says it's also owed money. The two sides also could not agree on how to manage the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. Jack Parrock joins us from Brussels.
July 21, 2017
