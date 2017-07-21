POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Banks move jobs out of the UK
05:03
World
Money Talks: Banks move jobs out of the UK
And another question related to Brexit is, where will some of the banks in London go? US lender Citigroup has become the latest institution to unveil plans to move some of its business to Frankfurt. Chris Roebuck, Professor of Transformational Leadership at Cass Business School, joins us from London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 21, 2017
