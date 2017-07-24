World Share

Ukraine's 'Little Russia', Judicial reforms in Poland and American sanctions on Iran

The leader of a Ukranian rebel group has declared a new country and named it 'Little Russia'. Is Russia behind it? And, Poland has passed a bill that gives politicians increased power over the judiciary. Protests erupted in response, with critics saying it's an attack on democracy. Also, the White House has placed sanctions on Iran a day after saying Tehran was upholding their part of the nuclear deal. We discuss America's Iran policy with Richard Murphy, a former US Ambassador.