Showcase: 'Women at Point Zero' at Shubbak Festival

A new opera exploring female oppression is on stage in London. The production is based on a novel called 'Women At Point Zero' that was published in Egypt more than 40 years ago. It went on to be reprinted in 22 languages, resonating with women around the world. And judging by this new opera, the message still remains relevant today.