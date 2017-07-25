POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Microsoft reports 13% rise in Q4 earnings
It isn't easy for a company the size of Microsoft to change course. But it looks like it could be pulling off such a feat. It's latest earnings have beaten market expectations. Profits rose 13 percent in the fourth quarter. And that growth has been driven by a relatively new business - cloud computing services. Let's take a closer look. Interview with Santosh Rao, the Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 25, 2017
