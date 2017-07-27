World Share

Netflix's new drama 'Ozark'

Drugs, money laundering and a toxic family. These are the main themes of the plot for Netflix's newest crime drama 'Ozark'. Critics say it's the next Breaking Bad, since just like Walter White in that show, Ozark is about a man who turns his everyday job into one filled with crime. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world