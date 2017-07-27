POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Gulf oil companies plan to go public
04:41
World
Money Talks: Gulf oil companies plan to go public
First Saudi Arabia, and now Abu Dhabi. The UAE has become the latest Middle Eastern government to announce plans to sell off part of its energy business. The retail arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company could become publicly traded by the end of this year. Low oil prices are forcing many governments in the region to sell assets to balance their budgets. Nawied Jabarkhyl has more From Dubai. Interview with Dominic Dudley, Editor of the Gulf States News. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 27, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?