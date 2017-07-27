World Share

Money Talks: Proposed US sanctions draw sharp criticism

They have been threatening to do it for months. And now, they have. The US Congress has passed new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. Politicians from both main parties say the measures will help to punish Russia for its foreign incursions, and Iran and North Korea over their weapons programmes. But some US allies are unhappy about the move. They say the sanctions will hurt their economies, as well as their intended targets. Mobin Nasir reports. Analysis by Money Talks Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas.