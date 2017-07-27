POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Proposed US sanctions draw sharp criticism
Money Talks: Proposed US sanctions draw sharp criticism
They have been threatening to do it for months. And now, they have. The US Congress has passed new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. Politicians from both main parties say the measures will help to punish Russia for its foreign incursions, and Iran and North Korea over their weapons programmes. But some US allies are unhappy about the move. They say the sanctions will hurt their economies, as well as their intended targets. Mobin Nasir reports. Analysis by Money Talks Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 27, 2017
