Childhood: The savior of indie music
02:25
World
Childhood: The savior of indie music
After establishing themselves as a promising rock band, British act Childhood did the unexpected by putting out an album which is heavy on soul and funk sounds of the 70s. And despite the surprise it's receiving warm reviews from fans. Here's the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 1, 2017
