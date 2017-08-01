POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Murals transform a struggling Bulgarian village
02:21
World
Murals transform a struggling Bulgarian village
As many people leave Bulgaria to try to find more prosperous lives, one woman is using art to try to persuade people to visit. She's enlisted help from her home country of Poland to transform a sleepy countryside village with some very recognisable murals.
August 1, 2017
