Money Talks: Tesla delivers the first Model 3 cars
01:01
World
It has been described as a landmark moment in automotive history. Tesla start delivering Model 3 electric car to its first buyers. But most of them are company employees. The other 350 000 people who have paid deposits for the cheapest Tesla yet, will have to wait a while longer. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 2, 2017
