Money Talks: Falling tech stocks pull down S&P 500

Some of the top US tech companies have been announced their quarterly results. While revenues of the tech biggies have increased, their profits dropped and shares plunged as well. Analysis by technology columnist and Vice President for Content at SmartNews, Rich Jaroslovsky. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 2, 2017
