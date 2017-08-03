World Share

Exclusive interview with Libyan FM, Kenya elections, and Iraqi Shia leader visits Saudi Arabia

Libya’s Foreign Minister Mohamed Taha Siala speaks to The Newsmakers in his first interview since a French-led ceasefire was brokered in Libya. Meanwhile, voter confidence in Kenya, ahead of next week's election, may be dropping. What's in store for the people? And prominent Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr visited Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. What prompted the visit? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world