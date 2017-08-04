World Share

Helping refugee children through music

Life is harsh for refugee children. And for those living in camps, it's not very often they get to leave. That's why it was a very special night for a group of them living in Athens, who took part in a concert held at the ancient Theatre of Herodes of Atticus.