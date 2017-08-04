POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Bank of England cuts growth forecast
The Bank of England has warned the uncertainty surrounding Brexit hurts the British economy. The central bank kept its key interest rate at a record low but it told investors and households that it may soon start raising it. And that could put even more pressure on people whose wages have stagnated or fallen. Sourav Roy reports and Kallum Pickering, the UK economist at Berenberg Bank, joins us from London.
August 4, 2017
