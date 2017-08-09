Future of refugee crisis

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The refugee crisis is in its third year, but many say that Europe and the Middle East are still not doing enough. Some countries are even responding by becoming increasingly hostile toward asylum-seekers, like Italy and Greece. Will the refugee crisis improve, or get worse? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 9, 2017
