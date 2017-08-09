World Share

The oldest performance at Edinburgh Festival

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is one of the highlights of the Edinburgh Festival which has now been going for 70 years. With crowds coming to see it from all over the world, it's always a sellout.