Interview with Wayde van Niekerk: 400m World Champion

Van Niekerk has shown that he's going from strength to strength on the track, and is shaping up to step into the very imposing spikes of Usain Bolt. Beyond The Game sat down with the South African to find out what the future has in store for the sport's rising star. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We'll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT.