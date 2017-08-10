World Share

Money Talks: Protests over election fraud claim in Kenya

Polls have closed in Kenya's bitterly fought presidential election. And its deadly political history appears to be repeating itself. At least two supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga have been shot and killed by police during violence after the vote. Raila Odinga says the Kenya election has been shrouded by corruption.