English Premier League 2017/2018 Preview
07:55
World
English Premier League 2017/2018 Preview
The wait is over! The English Premier League is back, so here's Samantha Johnson with a look at what we can expect for the new season! And to get a better feel of how things are shaping up over in England so close to kick-off, we spoke to Darren Lewis, reporter for the Daily Mirror in London.... Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 11, 2017
