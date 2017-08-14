POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Brexit - Free Movement
03:46
World
Roundtable: Brexit - Free Movement
In a little over a year and a half - the free movement of people between the EU and the UK will end. But what will it mean for Britain - its economy, its people, its identity? Immigration - was one of the key issues of last year's EU referendum campaign. But with Free Movement due to end in 2019, can the government really 'take back control'? Or will restricting border controls leave a void in the UK's economic and cultural makeup? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 14, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?