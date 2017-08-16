POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump's shifting science
Trump's shifting science
Donald Trump is just days away from taking what's arguably the most powerful office in the world. And with it, will come the responsibility and the resources to tackle the biggest challenges facing our planet. His predecessor Barack Obama said the greatest threat to future generations is climate change. Most scientists, security experts, and even economists agree. But Trump has previously called it a Chinese hoax. And he's been filling his cabinet with sceptics and people with close ties to the fossil fuel industry. We sent Randolph Nogel to affected communities in Colorado to investigate what impact a Trump presidency could have.
August 16, 2017
