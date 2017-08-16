Refugees in Jordan

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
More than a million refugees live on the border and the capital Amman. That's one of the biggest populations in the region. And while it's taking an economic toll on the country, safety is increasingly becoming a problem.Two car bombs on Monday killed at least six people and wounded several others in a Syrian refugee camp just across the border. Daesh took responsibility, just as it did with a number of similar attacks this year. So can the Jordanian government protect some of the world's most vulnerable people? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 16, 2017
