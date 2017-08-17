World Share

Money Talks: Salmon exports added $650M to Scottish economy

The vote to leave the EU has slowed down the British economy. But one industry that's doing remarkably well is Scottish salmon. It is set to become the UK's biggest food export in 2017. But producers are concerned about the potential loss of European markets. And so they have been looking to shores much farther away. Katie Gregory went to Scotland to find out more.