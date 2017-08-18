World Share

Nigeria’s absent president, Duterte’s war on drugs and Brazil’s Indigenous under threat

The Nigerian President has been in London for the past three months getting treatment for an unknown illness. Nigerians are getting agitated by his absence. Should he retire his position? And, rights groups are becoming increasingly alarmed by the drug war in the Phlillinpines. The police have killed hundreds of suspected drug dealers without due process. We went to Manila to investigate. Also, Brazil's indigenous communities say that they are under threat from the government that has launched a case to remove them from their tribal lands.