Roundtable: What is the cost of Rwandan stability?

The scene of one of the worst genocides of our time to relative normality in just over twenty years -- Rwanda's renewal. But is it all it appears? Just over two decades ago Rwanda was crippled by genocide, a country reeling after the slaughter of up to a million people. Its infrastructure and economy broken. Now, with order and stability, the central Africa country is hailed as a model of transformation. But under the surface, discontent is beginning to bubble up.