Mixed Martial Arts in France: MMA Factory
04:41
World
Mixed Martial Arts in France: MMA Factory
Not long to go now until Mayweather and McGregor go head to head in Vegas. Although the Irishman is switching codes for this fight, Mixed Martial Arts is growing in popularity. But the sport is finding it difficult to get a solid foothold in France. Samantha Johnson went to Paris to see how a change in rules has affected the sport. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 23, 2017
