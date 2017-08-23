POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: The UK's Premier League turns 25 years
It's a rebranding exercise that's really paid off. 25 years ago, English football's top flight division became the Premier League. It went on to become the richest football league in the world with multibillion-dollar TV contracts, transfer fees and eye-watering player salaries. Interview with Kieran Maguire, a sports finance expert at the University of Liverpool.
August 23, 2017
