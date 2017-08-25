POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'Crown Heights' explores the flaws in the US justice system
02:48
World
'Crown Heights' explores the flaws in the US justice system
Unjust policing in black communities has dominated headlines in recent years, but the fight against the issue goes way back. Prison drama 'Crown Heights' shines a spotlight on one particularly terrifying injustice that starts at the beginning of the 1980s and goes on for more than two decades. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 25, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?