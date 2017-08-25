World Share

YouTube deletes Syria war crime evidence

YouTube has deleted some violent videos uploaded online in an effort to protect viewers. But in some cases, those clips may be the only proof of war crimes. We speak with founder of Bellingcat, Eliot Higgins, who’s leading an effort to preserve the evidence. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world