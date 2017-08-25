World Share

Money Talks: China invests $300M to diversify Abu Dhabi’s economy

Abu Dhabi's plans to move its economy away from oil have been boosted by a 300 million dollar investment from Chinese firms. The deal gives the five companies a 50-year lease to develop land in the UAE capital. Nawied Jabarkhyl has more from Abu Dhabi. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world