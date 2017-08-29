World Share

Robert Mugabe’s rule

At 93 years old, Robert Mugabe is the oldest leader in the world. His 30-year grip on Zimbabwe is beginning to weaken as the country faces economic collapse and political upheaval. Will Mugabe survive the election planned for next year? We went to Zimbabwe to find out.