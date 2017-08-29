POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Robert Mugabe’s rule
22:50
World
Robert Mugabe’s rule
At 93 years old, Robert Mugabe is the oldest leader in the world. His 30-year grip on Zimbabwe is beginning to weaken as the country faces economic collapse and political upheaval. Will Mugabe survive the election planned for next year? We went to Zimbabwe to find out. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 29, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?