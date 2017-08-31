POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Syrian Mental Hospital: Only facility in opposition-held Syria
03:02
World
Syrian Mental Hospital: Only facility in opposition-held Syria
The war in Syria has killed nearly half a million people since it began in 2011. Millions were able to flee the violence but many had to stay, putting at risk not only their physical well being but also, their mental health. Rahul Radhakrishnan explains in this exclusive report Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 31, 2017
