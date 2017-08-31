POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe land grab dispute
White farmers are suing Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe for the seizure of their lands, following land reforms in 2000. They led to militias carrying out government-sanctioned property seizure of white-owned farms. The Newsmakers went to Northern Zimbabwe to investigate. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 31, 2017
